Komeito Seeks 10-15 T. Yen for 3rd Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling bloc official said Sunday that the size of an envisioned third supplementary state budget for fiscal 2020 should be “at least 10 trillion to 15 trillion yen.”

Yuzuru Takeuchi, policy chief of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, showed the view in a television program.

The government and the ruling camp hope to enact the third extra budget, which will mainly finance additional economic measures in response to the novel coronavirus crisis, at the start of next year’s regular session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, to be convened in January.

Shigeyuki Goto, acting policy chief of the LDP, said in the TV program that special measures under an employment adjustment subsidy scheme, currently set to expire at the end of December, will be extended while the situation is monitored carefully.

On the possibility of devising a new cash handout program, Goto said, “I don’t deny that support measures are necessary for people who are really in need.”

