Tokyo-Area Quake Drill Held in Saitama Pref.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kawaguchi, Saitama Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and eight prefectures near the Japanese capital and relevant cities conducted an annual joint disaster drill on Sunday in the city of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.
The drill assumed a powerful earthquake occurring directly under the Tokyo metropolitan area. Specifically, it was held under the scenario that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake measuring up to upper 6, the second-largest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, happened below northern Tokyo Bay.
The Japanese government's drill on fact-finding activities was held together, in which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took part.
After arriving at the site of the drill by helicopter around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT), Suga inspected participants practicing operating an evacuation center. He also experienced undergoing measures against the novel coronavirus, such as a body temperature check and disinfection, and inspected rescue training by Self-Defense Forces troops and others. Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi and other government officials accompanied the prime minister in the drill.
"Combining self-help, mutual help and public help is important for overcoming disasters," Suga told a closing ceremony for the drills. "The government will take all possible measures to protect people's lives and assets," he added.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]