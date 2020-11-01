Tokyo-Area Quake Drill Held in Saitama Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Kawaguchi, Saitama Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and eight prefectures near the Japanese capital and relevant cities conducted an annual joint disaster drill on Sunday in the city of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

The drill assumed a powerful earthquake occurring directly under the Tokyo metropolitan area. Specifically, it was held under the scenario that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake measuring up to upper 6, the second-largest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, happened below northern Tokyo Bay.

The Japanese government's drill on fact-finding activities was held together, in which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took part.

After arriving at the site of the drill by helicopter around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT), Suga inspected participants practicing operating an evacuation center. He also experienced undergoing measures against the novel coronavirus, such as a body temperature check and disinfection, and inspected rescue training by Self-Defense Forces troops and others. Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi and other government officials accompanied the prime minister in the drill.

"Combining self-help, mutual help and public help is important for overcoming disasters," Suga told a closing ceremony for the drills. "The government will take all possible measures to protect people's lives and assets," he added.

