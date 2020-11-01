Steam Locomotives with "Demon Slayer" Features in Spotlight

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Trains hauled by steam locomotives featuring a blockbuster movie from the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" manga series are drawing huge popularity in Japan, with tickets having almost sold out.

In the anime movie, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, a Japanese boy in the country's Taisho era in the early 1900s, and his colleagues fight an "oni," or demon, on a train pulled by a steam locomotive with the nameplate of "Mugen," or Infinity, on its head part.

On Sunday, Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, started the operations of the "SL Hitoyoshi" train for a limited period between Kumamoto Station in Kumamoto Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, and Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, also in Kyushu. The train is pulled by a steam locomotive manufactured in the Taisho era. The number plate for the locomotive is replaced with one showing two kanji characters reading "mugen."

As the puffing steam train arrived at Kumamoto Station on the day, crowds of rail enthusiasts on the platform took photos and videos of the locomotive and carriages.

Among them were Kotaro Higashi, a 10-year-old elementary school fourth-grader from the city of Fukuoka, and his sister, 7, a first-grader, who were dressing themselves as characters from the manga series. They could not buy tickets for the train, but the boy said, "The puffing steam locomotive is very cool."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]