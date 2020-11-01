Osaka’s Daily Coronavirus Count Tops Tokyo’s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, outpaced that in Tokyo on Sunday.

On the day, 123 people tested positive for the virus in Osaka, compared with 116 in Tokyo. The daily count of new cases in Osaka stood above 100 for the sixth straight day. In Tokyo, the number fell below 200 for the first time in four days, but stood above 100 for 13 days in a row.

Of the 116 people in Tokyo, 37 are in their 20s, 20 in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, 15 in their 50s and 13 aged 65 or over, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in the Japanese capital increased by one from Saturday to 34.

Across Japan, 614 people were newly confirmed positive for the virus on Sunday. The daily number stood at 69 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, down from a record high of 81 marked there Saturday. Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, however, logged a record daily high for the second straight day, with its count on Sunday coming to 59.

The nationwide death toll from the virus rose by six to 1,789. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported in Osaka and the central prefecture of Nagano, and one each in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]