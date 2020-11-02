Referendum Result Puts Nippon Ishin in Tough Position

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is expected to lose its momentum in national politics after its key administrative reform initiative for the western city of Osaka was rejected again in a local referendum Sunday.

After the so-called Osaka metropolis plan was voted down in the second referendum, Nippon Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui announced his plan to retire from politics after completing his term as Osaka mayor in April 2023.

"I have to take responsibility as a politician," Matsui told a press conference on Sunday night, referring to the loss in the referendum, in which 692,996 votes opposed the metropolis plan, while 675,829 voters were in favor.

Joining the press conference, Shigeki Sato, head of the Osaka prefectural headquarters of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that he is taking the result of the referendum seriously.

In the campaign for the referendum, Nippon Ishin mobilized all party members, including Matsui, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and members of the Diet, the country's parliament.

