Suga Calls for Science Council Reform

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday called for organizational reform of the Science Council of Japan, a body that represents the country's academic community.

The process to select members of the council is "closed and has become something like vested interests," Suga said at the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

It is a system in which any researcher cannot become a member without connections with some 200 members and about 2,000 cooperative members, he said.

Suga defended his controversial decision not to appoint six nominees recommended by the council as its members, saying it is necessary to stop following the precedent of appointing all nominees.

Science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue told the committee that it is important for the council to play a proper role appropriately and continue to be well understood by the people.

