Virus Crisis Doubling Postpartum Depression Risk: Japan Survey

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The coronavirus crisis is doubling the risk of mothers suffering from postpartum depression, a type of depression that occurs after childbirth, according to a survey by the University of Tsukuba.

One expert is calling for early countermeasures to prevent postpartum mothers from developing severe depression symptoms.

The survey was conducted in October by University of Tsukuba associate professor Midori Matsushima, utilizing questionnaires used internationally, with the help of a smartphone app developed by a private company.

The survey revealed that some 24 pct of 2,132 respondents with children under the age of 1 may be suffering from postpartum depression.

About 10 pct of postpartum mothers are generally thought to develop the depression, according to earlier studies.

