Toyosu Market Resumes Tuna Auction Viewing

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The public viewing of tuna auctions at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale food market resumed Monday after some eight months of hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The market in Koto Ward reduced the number of visitors allowed at the viewing area next to the auction site to 27 per day, less than one-fourth of the level before the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, 18 viewers watched the auction while wearing a face mask after undergoing body temperature checks and using hand sanitizer before entering the viewing area.

The Tokyo metropolitan government introduced a ban on entry into the market of members of the public in late February in a bid to prevent coronavirus infection.

