Japan’s COVID-19 Cases Up 4,848 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Japan stood at 102,778 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 4,848 from a week before.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 to 1,789.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the biggest number of infection cases, at 31,212, up by 1,179, followed by Osaka at 12,876, up by 830, and Kanagawa at 8,777, up by 408.

Hokkaido, which had a record number of daily cases last week, saw its cumulative cases rise by 401 to 3,205.

The death toll was highest in Tokyo at 455, up by eight, followed by Osaka at 244, up by 10, and Kanagawa at 171, up by eight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]