Ishin’s Yoshimura Reflects on Loss in Metropolis Plan Poll

Osaka, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Hirofumi Yoshimura, acting head of regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai, reflected Monday on the party’s inability to persuade citizens to vote in favor of its so-called Osaka metropolis plan in a referendum the day before.

“We were not able to explain enough the benefits (of the plan) that would exceed the loss of the city of Osaka,” Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, said on a television program.

The metropolis plan called for scrapping the current city of Osaka and reorganizing it into four new special wards that are similar to the 23 special wards in Tokyo. The initiative was narrowly rejected in the closely watched citywide poll, with 692,996 dissenting votes against 675,829 votes in favor.

“The people highly evaluate our strategy for unifying the prefecture and city,” Yoshimura said, regarding the party’s efforts to boost cooperation between the two local governments.

Osaka Ishin currently holds both the Osaka governor’s seat and the mayoral seat for the prefectural capital.

