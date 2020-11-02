Japan to Hold Crown Prince's Proclamation Rites Nov. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan will hold the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Place in Tokyo on Nov. 8.

The ceremonies were initially scheduled for April 19 as the last part of a series of rites related to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in 2019 but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

They will be preceded by the "Chokushi-Hakken-no-Gi" rite to be held Thursday, in which the Emperor will dispatch envoys to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, and elsewhere.

The core proclamation ceremony, the "Rikkoshi-Senmei-no-Gi," in which the Emperor will announce Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne, will take place at the Imperial Palace on Nov. 8 as a constitutional function of the Emperor.

In the "Choken-no-Gi" rite, also to be held at the Imperial Palace the same day as a constitutional function, the Crown Prince will meet with the Emperor, his elder brother.

