Japan Logs 489 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A total of 489 people were newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus across Japan on Monday, while 12 infected people were reported to have died.

The new deaths included four in Tokyo and two in the western prefecture of Osaka.

In the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, 96 new coronavirus cases were reported, including 83 in Sapporo, the prefecture's capital. The prefecture's daily coronavirus tally hit a record high for the third straight day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of newly confirmed cases came to 87, falling below 100 for the first time in two weeks.

The 87 newly infected people included 25 in their 20s, the largest group by age, 19 in their 30s, 14 in their 40s and 13 aged 65 or older, according to the metropolitan government.

