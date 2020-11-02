Tokyo Confirms 87 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 87 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital dropped below 100 for the first time in two weeks.

By age, people in their 20s made the largest group of new cases, at 25, followed by 19 in their 30s and 14 in their 40s, according to the metropolitan government.

There were 13 new cases involving those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients came to 32, down by two from the previous day.

