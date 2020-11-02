PCR Testing Centers Set Up at Narita Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Two polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing centers were set up at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Monday, to issue coronavirus negative certificates for outbound travelers.

The centers are designed to support people visiting countries that require negative test results upon entry, as demand for such certificates is growing amid the gradual resumption of trips abroad, mainly for business purposes.

The airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, will become the first airport in Japan to have a facility that can issue coronavirus negative certificates in as little as two hours.

Nippon Medical School, the operator of the centers, is set to open testing labs at the facilities in late December and start 24-hour operations. Once the labs are open, the PCR centers will be able to issue certificates about two hours after collecting samples.

Until then, it will take five to six hours to issue certificates, as the testing will be outsourced.

