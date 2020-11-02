Chinese Ships Spotted off Senkakus for Record 283rd Day in Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Chinese government ships were spotted in waters off the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands for the 57th straight day on Monday, with the total number of such days so far this year already topping the record high for a year since 2012.

The year-to-date number of days with Chinese government ships seen around the islands, called Diaoyu in China, reached 283, according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

On Monday, a JCG patrol ship confirmed four China Coast Guard vessels to be sailing outside Japanese waters near the East China Sea islands.

