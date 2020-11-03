Late Japanese Photographer Sawada's Cameras on Display

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The JCII Camera Museum in Tokyo started on Tuesday a permanent exhibition of cameras and other items regularly used by the late Japanese news photographer Kyoichi Sawada, best known for his coverage of the Vietnam War.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Sawada, who was gunned down in Cambodia at age 34.

On display are 15 items, including cameras, an iron helmet and an ID card from the U.S. Department of Defense that he used in combat areas. They were donated to the museum by his widow, Sata, late last year.

The museum was also entrusted with negatives of about 30,000 unpublished photos by Sawada and is sorting them out for digitization. The photos include not only those taken in battlefields but also shots of people's daily lives and smiling children in Vietnam and Cambodia as well as snapshots in his hometown in Aomori Prefecture.

The museum aims to put them on exhibition in 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]