Asuka II Cruise Ship Leaves Port after 300 Days

Yokohama, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Asuka II cruise ship departed the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Monday, setting sail after a break of about 300 days.

Cruise ship companies in Japan are resuming their domestic operations in earnest, which have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Also on Monday, the Nippon Maru cruise ship, operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line Ltd., left the port of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

Cruise ship operators limit the numbers of passengers to about half of capacity to reduce coronavirus infection risks.

The Asuka II, run by NYK Cruises Co., carrying 330 passengers, began a round trip of four days and three nights to Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, next to Kanagawa.

