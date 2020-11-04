Suga to Continue to Value Cooperation with Nippon Ishin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to continue to value cooperation with Nippon Ishin no Kai in implementing key policies and managing parliamentary affairs, even after the party's key administrative reform initiative for Osaka was rejected in Sunday's referendum.

If Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), which shares views about some policies with Suga's Liberal Democratic Party, loses its momentum in national politics because of the local referendum result, however, observers say a shadow may be cast over the prime minister's handling of the government.

In response to local residents' rejection of the so-called Osaka metropolis plan, Suga told reporters Monday that the referendum result "created a stir in the debate over the course of the country's major city system," apparently showing his consideration for Nippon Ishin, which pushed the administrative revamping in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The prime minister also suggested his unwavering stance on cooperation with Nippon Ishin in implementing regional revitalization and other policies by saying, "At a time when Japan is beginning the road to economic recovery, it would be important to have various discussions to revitalize regional economies."

Suga, who has built a trusting relationship with Nippon Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui, mayor of Osaka, supported the efforts to bring the 2025 World Expo to Osaka Prefecture that proved successful and cooperated with Matsui in attracting a casino-featuring integrated resort to Osaka. The prime minister hopes to continue working together with Nippon Ishin in pursuing key policy goals including the one to make Japan an international financial center.

