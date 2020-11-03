World Heritage Talks on Japan Isles to Start in June 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--UNESCO on Monday decided to hold between June and July 2021 World Heritage Committee talks that will discuss whether to register Japan’s Amami-Oshima and other southwestern islands as World Natural Heritage sites.

UNESCO originally planned to hold the talks in Fuzhou, southeastern China, between June 29 and July 9 this year.

But in April, the gathering was put off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At Monday’s conference of the committee’s 21 members, participants adopted the new schedule of holding the talks in both Fuzhou and Uganda, originally set to host the 2021 meeting as the committee’s chair. Japan does not sit on the committee.

Japan has recommended the registration of Amami-Oshima and Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, along with the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture and Iriomote, also Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]