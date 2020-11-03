Japan to Recognize 4,100 People in Autumn Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that a total of 4,100 people, including former Okinawa Governor Hirokazu Nakaima, will be decorated in this year's autumn honors.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be given to the 81-year-old former governor of the southernmost Japan prefecture, and five other Japanese people, including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, 74, and former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kinya Takino, 73.

The other three recipients are Kunio Nakamura, 81, former president of Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., now Panasonic Corp. <6752>, and former Supreme Court Justices Toshimitsu Yamasaki, 71, and Tsuneyuki Yamamoto, 71.

The same honor will also be granted to seven foreigners, including former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, 65, and U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, 87.

Hiroshi Komiyama, 75, former president of the University of Tokyo, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]