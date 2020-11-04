Help for Osaka Reform Brings Mixed Blessing for Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--After standing behind a failed bid for drastic reform of the administration of the western Japan city of Osaka, major political party Komeito finds itself in a complicated position, with mixed feelings of relief and concern.

With Komeito’s backing of the so-called Osaka metropolis plan highly evaluated by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the main sponsor of the administrative reorganization plan, Komeito is unlikely to face competition from Nippon Ishin in constituencies in the House of Representatives election to be held within a year.

But the support for the Osaka metropolis plan may cost Komeito dearly in its electoral cooperation with the Osaka prefectural chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party, which opposed the realignment plan. In national politics, the LDP and Komeito are close ruling coalition partners.

At a news conference after the metropolis plan was narrowly rejected by Osaka citizens in a closely watched referendum on Sunday, Ichiro Matsui, mayor of Osaka and head of Nippon Ishin, expressed gratitude to Komeito for making efforts to persuade its supporters to vote for the initiative.

Asked by a reporter whether Nippon Ishin will field candidates against Komeito’s in Lower House constituencies, Matsui said he has no such plans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]