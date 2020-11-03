Japan Confirms 866 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 866 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Tuesday.

Seven deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in six prefectures, pushing up the cumulative total to 1,808.

In Tokyo, 209 new infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count in the Japanese capital exceeding 200 for the first time in three days.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 55, followed by 42 in their 30s and 36 in their 50s, according to the metropolitan government. There were 22 new cases involving those aged 65 or older.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 32, unchanged from the previous day.

