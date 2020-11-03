Tokyo Confirms 209 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 209 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital exceeded 200 for the first time in three days.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 55, followed by 42 in their 30s, 36 in their 50s and 34 in their 40s, according to the metropolitan government. There were 22 new cases involving those aged 65 or older.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 32, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]