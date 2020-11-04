USJ Starts Accepting Discount Tickets under "Go To Event"

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday started accepting admission tickets discounted under the Japanese government's Go To Event, a campaign designed to stimulate demand dampened by the novel coronavirus crisis.

Under the program, the movie theme park in the western city of Osaka sells one-day passes with a 20 pct discount, which come with shopping vouchers.

The Go To Event program reduces ticket prices by 20 pct or up to 2,000 yen until the end of January next year for movies, amusement parks, sports and other entertainment events.

On Wednesday, USJ allowed entry before its usual opening time of 10 a.m. as visitors flocked to the park. Visitors stood in a long line to undergo body temperature checks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This is a good opportunity," said a 40-year-old housewife from the city of Kyoto, near Osaka, who visited the theme park with her two daughters, both kindergarteners, using the discount pass, noting that the introduction of the tickets coincided with a kindergarten holiday. "The discount tickets are beneficial as they come with shopping vouchers," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]