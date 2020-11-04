Japan Has No Plans to Build Nuclear Plants: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his government has no plans at present to build new nuclear power plants to meet its goal of achieving carbon neutral by 2050.

"There has been no change in the government's policy," Suga said at the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told the committee that the government will continue efforts to improve safety to ensure that the country uses nuclear power as an option in 2050.

Suga did not explain why he refused to appoint six nominees recommended by the Science Council of Japan as its members, saying that the decision was a matter that concerns the status of government employees.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told the committee that the prime minister has no obligation to appoint nominees as recommended by the council when the government cannot take responsibility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]