Japan Carefully Awaiting U.S. Presidential Election Result

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday that the Japanese government is carefully waiting to confirm the result of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, for which vote counting has started.

"We'll continue to wait, with great attention, to confirm the outcome of the election, including what could happen as a result," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

The vote counting is expected to be delayed due to a surge in voting by mail. If the U.S. election is close, it would take time for the country to know who is the winner--incumbent President Donald Trump or Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, former U.S vice president.

Kato stopped short of referring to a specific timing of the Japanese government conveying its congratulatory message to the winner of the election, which has been closely watched around the world. "We'll do so at an appropriate time," he said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refrained from commenting on the election at the moment, at Wednesday's meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

