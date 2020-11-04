Top Japan Spokesman Pins Hopes on Vienna Philharmonic Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato pinned high hopes Wednesday on the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s visit to the country.

“We hope that (the visit) will further strengthen the bonds between Japan and Austria,” the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

Japan approved the entry by members of the world-renowned orchestra “in light of a strong request from the Austrian government and the importance of cultural exchanges between the two countries” although the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, he said.

The orchestra is slated to perform in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu, the western city of Osaka, the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Tokyo, between Thursday and Nov. 14.

