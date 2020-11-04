U.N. Panel Adopts Japan-Proposed Nuke Abolition Resolution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The First Committee of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday passed by a majority vote a Japanese-proposed resolution calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

At a meeting of the committee on disarmament, 139 countries voted for the resolution, five opposed it and 33 abstained. A Japanese-sponsored resolution for the abolition of nuclear weapons has been adopted for the 27th straight year. But the number of countries that voted in favor fell by nine from the previous year.

Of the major nuclear powers, the United States and Britain co-sponsored the 2020 resolution, while China and Russia opposed it. France abstained from voting.

This year's resolution stressed the importance of the U.S.-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, and recognized the dialogue involving countries concerned on extending the treaty, which is set to expire in February 2021.

As with last year's resolution, this year's document does not directly mention the landmark U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which is slated to go into effect early next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]