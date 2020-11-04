10 Tokyo Taxi Firms Allowed to Reject People Refusing Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry permitted 10 taxi operators in Tokyo on Wednesday to revise their terms of services so that their drivers can reject passengers refusing to wear face masks.

It is the first time that the ministry has given taxi operators approval for rejecting customers without masks. Taxi operators' terms of services normally allow their drivers to only reject passengers who act violently inside or bring hazardous items into the vehicles.

The 10 operators had filed for the change in their terms of services to protect their drivers from the novel coronavirus, after some passengers spoke loudly without wearing face masks inside taxis although the virus crisis continues in the country.

Following the change, taxi drivers will be able to refuse passengers who do not follow their requests for wearing face masks without good reasons, such as illness.

They are required to ask the reasons and cannot reject passengers who do not wear masks across the board.

