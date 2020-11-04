Japan Logs 624 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 624 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while the country’s coronavirus death toll rose by four to 1,812.

The four new deaths were reported in the northeastern, eastern, central and western prefectures of Miyagi, Saitama, Gifu and Hyogo, respectively.

In Tokyo, 122 people were newly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus, including 31 in their 20s, the largest group by age, 22 in their 30s, 17 in their 40s and 22 aged 65 or older, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily coronavirus tally in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the second straight day.

The number of severely ill people with the coronavirus in Tokyo climbed by three from the previous day to 35.

