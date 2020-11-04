Japan Plans to Export MSDF Destroyer to Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to export the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s destroyer to Indonesia, informed sources said Wednesday.

Negotiations on the export are under way with the Indonesian government, the sources said.

A successful destroyer deal, if struck, would provide momentum for Japan’s exports of defense equipment and help realize the country’s initiative to make the Indo-Pacific region free and open, people familiar with the matter said.

For Indonesia, which has increasingly been vigilant against China’s vigorous expansion into the South China Sea, enhancing security cooperation with Japan through the deal would have some deterrent effects against Beijing, they noted.

Last month, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor, near Jakarta, to accelerate bilateral talks on defense equipment exports and technology transfers. Defense ministers of the two countries held a teleconference Monday.

