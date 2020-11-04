Suga Ready to Build Ties with U.S. President, Trump or Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that he will aim to build close ties with the United States’ president, who will be Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

“The Japan-U.S. alliance is the very foundation of Japan’s diplomacy,” Suga told a House of Representatives committee meeting as vote counting was under way in the U.S. presidential election.

“I aim to have a firm relationship with the next U.S. president,” said the prime minister, who took office in September.

The Japanese government has been working to assess the presidential election’s possible implications for bilateral relations, while remaining neutral over a Trump re-election or a Biden victory.

If Trump wins, his administration is expected to maintain its emphasis on the Japan-U.S. alliance in the Asia-Pacific region.

