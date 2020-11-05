Japan Holds 1st Ritual Related to "Rikkoshi-no-Rei"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday performed a ceremony to dispatch envoys to several locations linked to the Imperial Family to report the planned implementation of "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The "Chokushi-Hakken-no-Gi" ritual, the first ceremony related to the Rikkoshi-no-Rei rites, was held at the "Take-no-Ma" audience room of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Emperor Naruhito, dressed in white, entered the room and handed via Nobutake Odano, his grand chamberlain, to the envoys documents to make the report.

The envoys were sent to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, Japan's mythical first Emperor, in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, and the mausoleum of Emperor Showa, Emperor Naruhito's grandfather, in the western Tokyo city of Hachioji to report that the proclamation ceremonies will be held for the Crown Prince, the younger brother of the current Emperor.

The proclamation rites, including the core "Rikkoshi-Senmei-no-Gi" ceremony, will be held at the palace on Sunday.

