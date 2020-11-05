Japan Govt Declines to Disclose Science Council Records

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it keeps records of discussions over the controversial rejection of six nominees to the Science Council of Japan but declined to disclose them.

There are records of exchanges between the Cabinet Office and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita over the matter, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

But Kato refused to submit the records to the Diet, Japan's parliament, saying that they "involve personnel affairs."

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who made the decision to reject the appointments of the six nominees, told the committee that it is "natural" that Sugita was involved in the process.

Sugita is in charge of personnel affairs involving government agencies, Suga said, adding that after he expressed concerns about the council, Sugita asked him to make a decision.

