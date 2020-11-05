Bird Flu Hits Western Japan Chicken Farm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Highly pathogenic avian influenza has hit a chicken farm in the city of Mitoyo in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

This is the first bird flu case at a poultry farm in the country since January 2018. Some 330,000 chickens at the farm will be culled, the ministry said.

Exports of chicken meat and eggs will be suspended for now. The ministry plans to hold talks with other countries and regions so that they will continue chicken imports from Japanese prefectures other than Kagawa.

"The government will take all possible measures to prevent a spread of the bird flu," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers.

The Kagawa prefectural government conducted an on-site inspection of the Mitoyo farm on Wednesday after receiving a report from the facility on a rise in the number of chickens found dead there. A genetic test found Thursday that the chickens are suspected of being infected with the bird flu virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]