Japan Keeping Eye on China Coast Guard: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan is closely watching developments related to the Chinese Coast Guard, including a Chinese bill aimed at allowing Coast Guard officials to use weapons against foreign ships engaged in illegal activities, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

The top Japanese government spokesman was referring to the bill whose draft was unveiled online by China’s parliament on Wednesday.

Kato also told a press conference that Japan will make its utmost efforts in conducting warning and surveillance activities in waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and respond to China’s moves in a calm and firm manner.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]