Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Rebounds above 1,000

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases came to 1,048 on Thursday, rising above 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 21.

In the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, 119 people were newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus, including 93 in Sapporo, the prefecture’s capital.

The daily count in Hokkaido surpassed 100 for the first time, after rewriting its record high on Saturday, at 81, and on Monday, at 96.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases came to 269 on Thursday, bouncing back above 200 for the first time in two days.

In the western prefecture of Shiga, 21 new cases were reported, marking the first figure above 20 since Aug. 7.

