Tokyo Logs 269 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 269 people were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Thursday.

They included 77 in their 20s, 55 in their 30s and 50 in their 40s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital climbed by three from the previous day to 38.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]