Japan Has 1st Bird Flu Outbreak at Farm in 34 Months

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm for the first time in 34 months.

The bird flu hit a farm in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan. The previous January 2018 outbreak also happened in Kagawa.

The central and prefectural governments will conduct disinfection, take other steps to prevent any further spread of the infectious disease and work to identify the transmission route.

Exports of eggs have been suspended. The country's strategy to expand the exports of food items will be affected if it takes time to contain the latest outbreak.

According to the prefecture, about 3,800 of some 330,000 chickens kept at the farm died between Sunday and Wednesday.

