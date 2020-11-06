GSDF Starts Osprey Test Flights at Camp Kisarazu

Newsfrom Japan

Kisarazu, Chiba Pref., Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force started test flights of its Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft at Camp Kisarazu in the eastern prefecture of Chiba on Friday.

One of the two Ospreys provisionally deployed to the camp in July hovered at the camp, the first flight in Japan of an Osprey owned by the SDF.

The GSDF will start flying the Osprey outside the camp on Tuesday, planning to begin test flights of the other Osprey shortly.

After test flights, the GSDF will spend about six months to inspect the equipment installed on the Osprey, including a radio device, and carry out pilot training.

The GSDF will introduce 17 Ospreys mainly to transport amphibious rapid deployment brigade troops tasked with protecting remote islands.

