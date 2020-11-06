Japan Picks 150 Contemporary Master Craftspeople

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry said Friday it has chosen 150 contemporary master craftspeople to honor as leaders in their respective professions with outstanding skills.

The award ceremony will be held in Tokyo on Monday.

Those who will represent the masters at the ceremony include Setsuko Kanetake, a ladies' tailor in Saga Prefecture aged 76 as of Sunday, and Kazunori Hatanaka, a 69-year-old specialist in making traditional Japanese sweets for tea ceremonies in Aomori Prefecture.

Optical adjustment expert Kenichi Ando from Ibaraki Prefecture and furniture maker Shigeki Matsuoka from Tokyo, both 43 years old, are the youngest of the selected.

Meanwhile, the oldest is Chizuko Takahashi, a 96-year-old dyeing and weaving artist in Fukui Prefecture.

