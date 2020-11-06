Japan Coronavirus Tally Tops 1,000 for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 1,143 on Friday, topping the 1,000 mark for the second straight day.

The country's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,825, with new deaths reported in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the eastern prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

In Tokyo, 242 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The Japanese capital's daily tally stood above 200 for the second day in a row.

The newly infected people in Tokyo included 59 in their 20s, 52 in their 30s, 44 in their 40s and 36 aged 65 or older. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, stood at 37, down one from the previous day.

In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, the daily count of new cases hit a record high of 114, surpassing the previous record of 100, set on Oct. 10.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]