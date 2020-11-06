Tokyo Sees New Coronavirus Cases Top 200 for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Friday.

The daily count of newly confirmed cases in Tokyo stood above 200 for the second straight day.

The newly infected people included 59 in their 20s, 52 in their 30s, 44 in their 40s and 36 aged 65 or older.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, stood at 37, down one from the previous day.

