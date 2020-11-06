Japan Seeks Smuggling Crackdown for 7 Species under CITES

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry said Friday that it has asked for seven species native to the country, including some geckos, to be subject to harsher smuggling prevention measures under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES.

The ministry has asked the secretariat of the treaty, better known as the Washington Convention, to include the Kuroiwa's ground gecko and five other species of gecko as well as the Anderson's crocodile newt in CITES Appendix III.

The species are native to the Amami islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as well as the islands of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. They are popular as pets overseas.

If the species are listed in Appendix III, other countries will be required to check the places of origin of the animals when they are exported or imported.

The species are expected to be listed in early February next year or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]