Japan FSA to Set Up One-Stop Center for Foreign Financiers

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency on Friday said it will set up in January next year a hub that offers a one-stop service for foreign financiers in English.

The center, to be established at the agency, will allow overseas asset management companies, including investment funds, to carry out all necessary administrative procedures in English.

It will offer consultations to help such companies register as financial instruments business operators in Japan. It will also supervise their activities.

The move is aimed at making it easier for overseas financial service companies to establish bases in the country.

It is seen as the first step toward the realization of the government’s goal of making Tokyo an attractive international financial center.

