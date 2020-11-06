Japan Pension Fund Posts 4.9-T.-Yen Return for July-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted an investment return of 4,923.7 billion yen, or 3.05 pct, for July-September, staying in the black for the second straight quarter.

The result reflected the firm performances of domestic and overseas shares held by the GPIF as economies picked up after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Total assets under GPIF management came to 167,535.8 billion yen at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, with the cumulative return since fiscal 2001, when it started investment in financial markets, reaching 74,948.3 billion yen. Both quarterly figures were near the record highs marked in October-December 2019.

By asset class, the GPIF earned a return of 2,676.3 billion yen on investment in foreign stocks, 1,959.9 billion yen on domestic stocks, 208 billion yen on foreign bonds and 75.3 billion yen on domestic bonds.

In the April-September first half of fiscal 2020, the GPIF's investment return totaled 17,410.6 billion yen. For the full year, its return is on course to surpass the record high of 15,292.2 billion yen, set in fiscal 2014, after falling below minus 8 trillion yen in fiscal 2019, due to stock market turmoil amid the pandemic.

