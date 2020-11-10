Epidemic Brings Behavioral Changes to Nara Park Deer

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--A decrease in visitors to Nara Park due to the novel coronavirus epidemic has brought about changes in the behavior of deer based in the park in western Japan.

Nara Park deer, usually fed with rice crackers by sightseers in the central area of the park in the city of Nara, are moving to the park's woody area for tree nuts and other food in line with declines in the number of food-bearing visitors.

Also, they are increasingly spotted in city areas. Some shops have reported that their products were eaten by deer from the park.

Some 1,300 deer, which enjoy special protection as a national treasure, live in the 511-hectare park. The park usually has some 13 million visitors annually.

According to researchers mainly from Hokkaido University, the number of deer reported during daytime in June in the park's central area was some 30 pct below the January level before the spread of the virus.

