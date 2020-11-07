Japan's New Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 for 3rd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,100 new coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, the third consecutive day above 1,000.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido reported 187 new cases, its daily record high, including 141 in the capital of Sapporo.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, new cases also hit a record high of 137. Both Hokkaido and Kanagawa saw their daily cases exceed 100 for the third straight day.

In Tokyo, 294 new cases were confirmed, the third straight day above 200.

The new cases in the Japanese capital included 81 in their 20s, 55 in their 30s and 48 in their 40s.

