Crown Prince's Rise to 1st in Line to Throne Proclaimed

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne was proclaimed in ceremonies at Tokyo's Imperial Palace on Sunday, the last in a series of rites linked to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May last year.

The Emperor proclaimed his 54-year-old younger brother's ascent at the palace's "Matsu-no-Ma" state room in the core rite of the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies.

"Today, I...proclaim to those at home and abroad that Prince Akishino is Crown Prince," said the Emperor, dressed in the "Korozen-no-Goho" traditional costume.

In response, the Crown Prince, clad in the "Ouni-no-ho" costume, said, "I will discharge my duties solemnly bearing in mind my responsibilities as Crown Prince."

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivered a congratulatory message.

