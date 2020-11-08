Suga Aims to Meet with Biden Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aims to visit the United States early next year for talks with Joe Biden after the Democrat declared his victory in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message to Biden on Twitter on Sunday, Suga said, "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Suga hopes to meet with Biden at an early date to confirm the strategic importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, sources familiar with his thinking said.

In 2016, Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, held his first meeting with then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump only nine days after Trump's victory, an event that opened the way for friendly ties between the two leaders.

But a U.S. president-elect usually waits until Inauguration Day before starting diplomatic activities. A senior Japanese government official, also citing the coronavirus pandemic, said that Suga is "unlikely to visit the United States this year."

